Pride Logistics Group acquires Arnold Transportation Services

DALLAS and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Pride Group Logistics on Tuesday announced it has acquired Arnold Transportation Services.

Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, Arnold Transportation operates a fleet of 414 tractors and 1,400 dry vans within the U.S.

“The acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services will allow us to expand our U.S. domestic transportation offering to new and existing customers,” Aman Johal, vice president of Pride Group said. “We look forward to providing Arnold with many additional resources that will help grow the fleet and continue to provide safe and high-quality transportation services to customers. I am also happy to announce that Michael J. DelBovo will remain President of Arnold Transportation Services.”

“Arnold Transportation Service is ‘the original regional carrier,’” Michael J DelBovo, Arnold Transportation Services president, said.

“We are a full-service asset-based truckload carrier headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. Arnold’s heritage dates back to the 1930s, at which time we established a strong foundation in Safety and Regional Service. Today, we provide truckload services, dedicated solutions and logistics support. Our operations are strategically concentrated in the South Central and Midwest states. A family-owned and operated venture, Arnold operates in regional markets for customers who require a flexible, performance-driven carrier.”

PGL says it is committed to growing the service of Arnold by adding new equipment into the fleet as well as plans to add a refrigerated division to the company in 2022.

The acquisition will bring up PGL’s total fleet of transportation assets to 805 trucks and 2,600 trailers.