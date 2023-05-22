Progressive introduces roadside assistance for large trucks

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Roadside assistance for big rigs is now available through Progressive Insurance.

According to a news release, the Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance (HT RSA) will be an option available on all of its commercial insurance policies.

The company says the offering is “a direct response to market research on preferred truck coverage needs HT RSA helps cover the cost of towing and labor at the site of disablement. In collaboration with TTN Fleet Solutions, which operates an extensive network of heavy-duty service providers, Progressive can now offer roadside assistance coverage in most policy states to commercial auto customers with heavy vehicles, including tractor-trailers, dump trucks, straight trucks and more.”

To obtain the new service, covered customers should call Progressive’s roadside number to connect with TTN Fleet Solutions, which will dispatch a service provider to the site of disablement.

“Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance offers peace of mind on the road and efficiently connects covered customers with a qualified service provider that specializes in handling heavy vehicle breakdowns,” said Peter Niro, Truck Product Development Manager at Progressive Insurance. “We are bringing this top-requested offering to market to help customers overcome challenges on the road in a time of need and get them back on the road as soon as possible.”

Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance can be used throughout the United States and in 10 Canadian provinces, regardless of the policy state, and the coverage is available to local, regional and long-haul truckers.

The new service covers:

Up to $500 in labor at the site of disablement and up to $5,000 in towing to the nearest qualified repair facility for the insured vehicle and attached trailer ($250 deductible applies at time of service).

Insured vehicle and the attached trailer.

Mechanical or electrical breakdown, battery failure, flat tire, lock-out, insufficient fuel/fluid, or entrapment in snow, mud, water or sand within 100 feet of a road.

Up to three roadside incidents per insured vehicle per six-month period.

For more information on Heavy Truck Roadside Assistance, visit click here.