Big rig smashes into Borger, Texas, hotel

BORGER, Texas — A Texas hotel sustained significant damage on Sunday, May 21, after an 18-wheeler smashed into it.
According to the Borger, Texas, Police Department, the crash happened at around 9 a.m. at the Borger Ambassador Inn.
The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A preliminary report shows that the truck was heading west on east Third Street when it crossed the center median and drove over a traffic light island, then crossed the right turn lane on Florida Street. The truck then went over the curb, through the hotel’s parking lot, and into the right side of the building, police said.
No other vehicles were involved, police said. The incident is still under investigation.
