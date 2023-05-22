TheTrucker.com
Big rig smashes into Borger, Texas, hotel

By The Trucker News Staff -
Police are investigating after the driver of an 18-wheeler smashed their rig into the Borger Ambassador Inn in Borger, Texas, on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Borger Police Department)

BORGER, Texas — A Texas hotel sustained significant damage on Sunday, May 21, after an 18-wheeler smashed into it.

According to the Borger, Texas, Police Department, the crash happened at around 9 a.m. at the Borger Ambassador Inn.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary report shows that the truck was heading west on east Third Street when it crossed the center median and drove over a traffic light island, then crossed the right turn lane on Florida Street. The truck then went over the curb, through the hotel’s parking lot, and into the right side of the building, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, police said. The incident is still under investigation.

The driver of this 18-wheeler ran into the Borger, Texas, Ambassador Inn for unknown reasons on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Borger Police Department)
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

