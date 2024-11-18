PS Logistics bolsters its reach with acquisition of Fluker Transportation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — PS Logistics, along with its subsidiary Blair Logistics (Blair) has acquired Fluker Transportation (Fluker), a founder-owned trucking company that specializes in flatbed and heavy-haul shipping.

“We are excited to welcome Fluker’s flatbed and heavy-haul drivers and employees to the PS Logistics family,” said Scott Smith, chief executive officer and co-founder of PS Logistics. “Fluker has continued to grow in a broadly challenged freight market, which is a testament to the company’s commitment to its drivers and service to its customers. Fluker aligns nicely with our desire to partner with founder- or family-owned trucking companies that put their drivers first, and PS Logistics is looking forward to the growth opportunities that will result from this acquisition.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to a media release, Fluker Transportation was founded in 2011 by James Watson and primarily hauls steel, construction equipment, and military defense related freight across the southeastern United States. Fluker’s freight mix and geographic coverage are highly complementary to Blair’s and are expected to provide immediate opportunities to realize operational synergies. Fluker will now operate under Blair Logistics’ name.

“Blair and the broader PS Logistics network are going to be great partners for this business,” said James Watson, founder and co-owner of Fluker Transportation. “Throughout the process of working with them, it became evident that they are committed to the drivers’ success, and I’m excited that Fluker will now be a part of a larger organization that will provide greater freight choices to our drivers and more capacity to our customers, and bring operational expertise to the business.”

The transaction continues PS Logistics’ acquisition strategy of partnering with families and quality owners within the transportation and logistics industry. Since 2016, PS Logistics has successfully acquired 27 trucking operations and five non-asset logistics operations across the United States.

“Partnering with PS Logistics represents a transformative step forward for Fluker,” Peter Walker, co-owner of Fluker Transportation. This collaboration will fuel significant growth and enhance our drivers’ experience, positioning the business for long-term success.”