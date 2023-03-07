Public comment period opens on California’s Clean Mobility Investments Draft Requirements and Criteria

SACRAMENTO — California is asking for public feedback on its Draft Requirements and Criteria for the $33 million Planning and Capacity Building, Clean Mobility in Schools (CMIS) and Sustainable Transportation Equity Project (STEP).

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has released a document for public comment that outlines the upcoming solicitation’s draft requirements and criteria, according to a news release.

Comments must be submitted by March 31, 2023, to [email protected] or via a Google Forms survey.

CARB is also hosting the last in a series of three public work group meetings to develop this solicitation via Zoom on March 9. This meeting will include an opportunity to share comments on the draft requirements and criteria.

A total of $55 million has been allocated for CARB’s clean mobility investments and was approved by the board on Nov. 17, 2022, the news release noted.

“The Low Carbon Transportation program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities,” the news release stated. “CARB’s clean mobility investments work to address specific community-identified transportation and mobility needs. Overall, the goals of the programs are similar in that they attempt to increase residents’ access to clean transportation options without the need for personal vehicles. However, the programs take different yet complementary approaches to addressing this goal and meeting the needs of different types of communities.”

CARB has piloted $123 million of clean mobility investments, using different funding approaches and funding different types of projects to meet the needs of priority populations across the state.

“The pilots proved that there is an immense need for and interest in continuing investments for clean mobility projects, including more comprehensive and localized technical assistance and capacity building,” the news release stated. The (fiscal year) 2022-23 Funding Plan marks a deliberate shift from independent pilot programs toward more aligned transportation solutions. As CARB continues implementing clean mobility investments, we continue to seek ways to align program requirements, streamline and simplify the application process, and transition from the pilot phase to the community-based program phase. Your feedback during this public comment period will help CARB pursue these goals for Planning and Capacity Building, CMIS and STEP.”