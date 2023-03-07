Nebraska state trooper admonishes speeding Peterbilt driver on Twitter

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a March 7 Twitter post, a trooper for Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop E called out the driver of a Peterbilt big rig who was traveling at 101 mph.
The post, which misspells Peterbilt, doesn’t note what highway the driver was caught on, but a photo appears to show that the truck was running bobtail at the time.
“Will a Peterbuilt actually do 101mph?” the post asks. “Yep ….. Trp Gibbins (#NSP130) found one that will today. Seriously folks ….. #SlowDown!!! Speed is a contributing factor in many crashes as well as the severity of these same crashes.”
Will a Peterbuilt actually do 101mph? Yep ….. Trp Gibbins (#NSP130) found one that will today. Seriously folks ….. #SlowDown!!! Speed is a contributing factor in many crashes as well as the severity of these same crashes. #BeSafe, #SlowDown, and #BuckleUp!!! pic.twitter.com/KabWR3zJkt
— NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) March 6, 2023
