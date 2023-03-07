TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Nebraska state trooper admonishes speeding Peterbilt driver on Twitter

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Nebraska state trooper admonishes speeding Peterbilt driver on Twitter
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Nebraska state trooper admonishes speeding Peterbilt driver on Twitter
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper's radar detector shows 101 mph during a traffic stop involving a Peterbilt running bobtail on March 7 on an unknown Nebraska highway. (Courtesy: Nebraska State Patrol Troop E via Twitter)

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a March 7 Twitter post, a trooper for Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop E called out the driver of a Peterbilt big rig who was traveling at 101 mph.

The post, which misspells Peterbilt, doesn’t note what highway the driver was caught on, but a photo appears to show that the truck was running bobtail at the time.

“Will a Peterbuilt actually do 101mph?” the post asks. “Yep ….. Trp Gibbins (#NSP130) found one that will today. Seriously folks ….. #SlowDown!!! Speed is a contributing factor in many crashes as well as the severity of these same crashes.”

 

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE