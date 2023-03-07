TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

DTNA recalls certain 2019-21 Freightliner models due to potential steering issue

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   DTNA recalls certain 2019-21 Freightliner models due to potential steering issue
Reading Time: < 1 minute
DTNA recalls certain 2019-21 Freightliner models due to potential steering issue
Certain models of 2019-21 Freightliner tractors are being recalled due to a steering issue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling more than 60,000 2019-21 Freightliner 108SD, 114SD, 122SD, Columbia, Coronado, Business Class M2 and 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractors because the drag link taper joint may not be sufficiently tightened.

This could allow it to come loose, resulting in a complete separation of the drag link from the steering arm, according to the notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.

DTNA will inspect the drag link taper joint and repair it, as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 21. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL967.

This recall, which affects approximately 60,406 tractors, expands recall number 21V-689.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236  or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Affected models
MAKE MODEL YEAR
FREIGHTLINER 108SD 2019-2021
FREIGHTLINER 114SD 2019-2021
FREIGHTLINER 122SD 2019-2021
FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA 2020
FREIGHTLINER COLUMBIA 2019-2021
FREIGHTLINER CORONADO 2019-2021
FREIGHTLINER M2 2019-2021

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE