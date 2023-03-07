DTNA recalls certain 2019-21 Freightliner models due to potential steering issue

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling more than 60,000 2019-21 Freightliner 108SD, 114SD, 122SD, Columbia, Coronado, Business Class M2 and 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractors because the drag link taper joint may not be sufficiently tightened.

This could allow it to come loose, resulting in a complete separation of the drag link from the steering arm, according to the notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.

DTNA will inspect the drag link taper joint and repair it, as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 21. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL967.

This recall, which affects approximately 60,406 tractors, expands recall number 21V-689.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Affected models

MAKE MODEL YEAR FREIGHTLINER 108SD 2019-2021 FREIGHTLINER 114SD 2019-2021 FREIGHTLINER 122SD 2019-2021 FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA 2020 FREIGHTLINER COLUMBIA 2019-2021 FREIGHTLINER CORONADO 2019-2021 FREIGHTLINER M2 2019-2021