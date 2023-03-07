TheTrucker.com
Truck driver unable to bring home bacon after accident spills entire load

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver of this Wright Brand Bacon truck escaped serious injuries after a Tuesday, March 7, wreck along Interstate 75 in Manatee, Fla. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

MANATEE, Fla. — A truck driver hauling a reefer loaded with bacon received only minor injuries on the morning of Tuesday, March 7, after wrecking their rig along Interstate 75 in Manatee.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Wright Brand Bacon truck spilled its entire load after the trailer split apart during the wreck.

Photos shared by FHP on Twitter show hundreds of boxes filled with bacon littering the I-75 median.

One photo shows the reefer unit completely detached from the trailer. Another image shows the tractor lying on its side and detached from what’s left of the trailer.

FHP didn’t note whether any other vehicles were involved.

What’s left of the tractor that was hauling this trailer loaded with bacon can be seen at top after a Tuesday, March 7, accident along Interstate 75 in Manatee, Fla. The driver was not seriously injured. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

