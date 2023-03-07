Truck driver unable to bring home bacon after accident spills entire load

MANATEE, Fla. — A truck driver hauling a reefer loaded with bacon received only minor injuries on the morning of Tuesday, March 7, after wrecking their rig along Interstate 75 in Manatee.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Wright Brand Bacon truck spilled its entire load after the trailer split apart during the wreck.
Photos shared by FHP on Twitter show hundreds of boxes filled with bacon littering the I-75 median.
One photo shows the reefer unit completely detached from the trailer. Another image shows the tractor lying on its side and detached from what’s left of the trailer.
FHP didn’t note whether any other vehicles were involved.
