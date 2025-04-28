RBR Truck Parts joins Power Heavy Duty network

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — RBR Truck Parts is joining Power Heavy Duty.

“RBR Truck Parts is a well-established business known for honesty, integrity, and their strong ties in the community,” said Jim Pennig, vice president of business development, VIPAR Heavy Duty family of companies. “They are dedicated to growing their business with quality parts from Power Heavy Duty’s network of supplier partners, and we look forward to supporting them with great programs and true group value.”

RBR Truck Parts

Founded in 2018, RBR Truck Parts is a heavy-duty parts distributor serving the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, according to a company press release. With three locations across the region, RBR provides aftermarket parts for all truck makes and models. They cater to owner-operators, local fleets, service centers and municipal accounts.

The Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is a major hub for the trucking industry. RBR’s Hutchins, Texas, location is strategically positioned near Interstate 45, just 250 miles north of Houston, one of the nation’s largest ports. Additionally, they have locations near a large rail/container yard and major warehouse operations to serve the region’s trucking needs.

“RBR proudly serves a diverse customer base in North Central Texas,” the release said. “They understand the needs of the community – delivering reliable truck parts at competitive prices with customer service that prioritizes trust and expertise. They stock a wide selection of aftermarket truck parts, including engine components, suspension parts, brake systems, wheels and tires, filters, fluids, accessories, and more. Their Texas locations include a 14,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse in Hutchins, supported by a 5,000-square-foot facility in Duncanville and a 7,000-square-foot branch in Fort Worth.”

Their team is led by owner Rony Santos and general manager Cesar Perez.