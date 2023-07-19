Relay Payments integrates with McLeod Software

ATLANTA — Relay Payments, a fintech company dealing with payments for the supply chain, logistics and trucking industries, is announcing a new partnership with McLeod Software, a transportation management system (TMS) provider.

The integration between the two technologies enables carriers and brokers to fully automate their lumper payments within McLeod’s TMS, making the process faster and more efficient, according to a news release.

“Many of our customers were already using Relay, so this integration was a priority for us,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, vice president of Partner Alliances at McLeod Software. “Relay has been a great partner to work with every step of the way, and we’re excited to launch Relay’s lumper payment functionality into our TMS, delivering a seamless experience for our carrier and broker customers.”

As a result of the integration, McLeod’s carrier and driver customers can now issue RelayCodes to pay for unloading fees and instantaneously receive receipts, all within their TMS. This streamlined process eliminates the need for manual updates and reduces the risk of errors, saving time, improving accuracy and creating a better experience for drivers, the news release stated.

“The integration between Relay and McLeod has definitely improved the payment process,” said Lynn Fuhriman, vice president of operations at Doug Andrus. “We issue dozens of lumper payments daily, and it’s nice to have everything fully automated and accessible within McLeod.”

Today, 300,000-plus drivers use Relay to transact. More than 90,000 companies throughout the supply chain — from large carriers to freight brokers — use Relay for their over-the-road expenses, including unloading and fuel payments.

“Relay is committed to modernizing payments for the logistics industry. Integrating into existing solutions to provide a seamless experience is a key part of our vision,” said Emily Neuman, Relay’s vice president of partnerships. “We’re excited to enable more carriers and brokers to automate and standardize their payments and reporting.”