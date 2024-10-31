TheTrucker.com
Road to opportunity: Public hearing set for Douglas International Commercial Land Port of Entry Connector road study

By Dana Guthrie -
A public hearing for Douglas International Commercial Land Port of Entry Connector road study will be held Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy ADOT)

DOUGLAS, Ariz. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is currently seeking public comments on the recommended location for a connector road between the proposed new Commercial Port of Entry in Douglas to State Route 80 to safely accommodate truck traffic.

According to a department press release, ADOT has released a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) and Design Concept Report (DCR) identifying the recommended connector road route and will hold an in-person public hearing Nov. 19 to provide an overview of the draft EA and DCR, share ADOT’s preliminary recommendation and receive public comments.

Public Hearing Details

When:  Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Douglas Visitor Center, 345 16th St., Douglas, Arizona

Agenda: 

5-5:30 p.m.: open house

5:30-6 p.m.: presentation

6-7 p.m.: public comment to hearing panel/open house

The hearing will include a formal presentation on the study, followed by an opportunity for formal public comment, as well as an open house period for the public to review materials and speak with the study team.

The draft EA and DCR will be available for public review and comment through Dec. 9.

The draft EA and DCR documents and public hearing materials can be viewed on the study website at azdot.gov/DouglasIPOERoadStudy.

Printed copies of the EA can also be reviewed at the following repository locations:

  • Douglas City Manager’s Office: 425 E. Tenth St., Douglas, AZ 85607
  • Douglas Public Library: 560 E. Tenth St., Douglas, AZ 85607
  • Cochise County Development Services Building and Public Library, 1415 W. Melody Ln., Bisbee, AZ 85603

Public comments will be accepted throughDec. 9, 2024 in the following ways: 

  • At the public hearing
  • By phone: 1-888-581-3135
  • By mail: Gordley Group, Attn. Douglas Land Port of Entry Connector Road Study, 2540 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

