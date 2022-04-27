Roehl Transport celebrates 60 years of safety & service

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – Roehl Transport is celebrating 60 years of safety and service in 2022.

The company has a variety of events planned throughout the year, including recently at the company’s annual awards banquet that recognized driver honorees for their accomplishments and all teammates for specific anniversary milestones.

Everett Roehl started the Marshfield, Wisconsin-based company with a single truck in 1962. Now, six decades later under CEO Rick Roehl’s leadership, Roehl Transport has grown to more than 2,950 teammates with 2,250 trucks providing transportation services from locations across the United States.

The family-owned company is built on values, with a cornerstone value of safety and a commitment to driver success. Rick Roehl started as a driver, like his father, Everett, and grandfather, Glenn. Rick still maintains his CDL, making time to get behind the wheel and do what the most important people of the company do — haul freight for Roehl’s customers.

“At Roehl, safety is our cornerstone value. I’m so proud our drivers choose to drive the Roehl Way to protect others,” Rick Roehl said.

“TeamRoehl works every day to deliver our loads and to make sure that everyone arrives home safely using our protective driving techniques. That’s how we deliver flawless transportation services to our customers.”

Over the years, Roehl Transport has received some of the highest customer and industry honors, including winning the Quest for Quality Award from Logistics Management magazine fifteen times, the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Excellence Award 10 times, the Truckload Carriers Association’s Grand Prize for Safety twice, and the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) President’s Award – Trucking’s Top Honor – four times, including in 2021. Roehl Transport was the first truckload carrier to win this award and the only one to win it four times.

“Our teammates are industry leaders in safety, productivity and customer service,” Rick Roehl said.

The company has repeatedly been recognized as a great place to work, including being listed by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers, being named a Military Friendly Employer by the publishers of GI Jobs magazine for nine years and a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation three consecutive years.

“Our goal is to become the best trucking company in America, and I believe we are well on our way,” continued Rick Roehl.

In addition to several locations in Wisconsin, Roehl has terminal operations in the Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix areas, as well as in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Plus, the company has more offices and drop yards across America allowing Roehl Transport to serve a large geographic area of customers, drivers and non-driving teammates.

“Having that large geographic footprint puts us in a position to continue our growth and commitment to safety and service,” Rick Roehl said.