RXO Connect software earns top honors from SupplyTech Breakthrough

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — RXO, a provider of asset-light transportation solutions, has been named the Top Digital Freight Brokerage Software of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization.

“It is an honor to be recognized as industry leaders in technology, especially for RXO Connect,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer for RXO. “We are constantly providing updates to the platform and are always searching for ways to better serve our customers and carriers. We remain committed to transforming the transportation industry with innovative solutions and best-in-class technology.”

According to a statement from RXO, the recognition underscores a commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry through cutting-edge technology and by providing customers with unique solutions.

The award spotlights RXO’s cutting-edge technology platform, RXO Connect, which transforms the shipping process by finding smart solutions to move freight. RXO Connect offers a suite of features that automates steps in the freight booking process, resulting in an easy experience for both shippers and carriers. With more than 10,000 reliable carriers, RXO Connect streamlines transactions for brokerage customers as well as other RXO services, provides unparalleled visibility on the movement of freight and is powered by robust AI and machine learning capabilities to better serve customers and carriers.