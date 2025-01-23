RXO receives top EPA honor for environmental excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RXO has been named a 2024 SmartWay Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental excellence.

“At RXO, we optimize freight movements for shippers and carriers, which reduces empty miles and lowers the carbon footprint of the trucking industry,” said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer of RXO. “Through our RXO Connect platform and RXO Drive app, we match unused truckload capacity with our shippers’ needs. This approach reduces the environmental impact, provides our customers with efficient capacity, and drives innovation and growth.”

According to a company media release, the recognition highlights RXO’s ability to influence and drive industry-wide change for a more sustainable future.

Leader in Environmental Excellence

As part of the inaugural list of leaders, RXO was honored for its project, CSR Principles: Corporate Action to Customer Options. The initiative reflects RXO’s commitment to advancing freight efficiency, reducing environmental impact and offering innovative solutions to customers and carriers. RXO’s technology platform and truck driver app help drive sustainable practices while enhancing overall business resilience.

RXO has introduced strategies to assist its network of carriers with sustainability programs, including fuel-saving initiatives. For example, RXO’s Intelligent Load Looper helps carriers plan efficient multi-leg trips. RXO’s cube utilization project analyzes trailer capacity usage and helps cut down on empty miles even more. Additional innovations, like RXO’s “Get Me Home” feature, enhance carrier flexibility and operational efficiency, ultimately boosting driver satisfaction and carrier efficiency.

Demonstrating a commitment to transparency and measurable progress, RXO employs globally recognized sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), to set clear benchmarks and track ongoing advancements.