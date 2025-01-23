Arkansas police investigating fatality involving dump truck

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One is dead after a collsion between a dump truck and a pickup truck in Arkansas.
The wreck occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. according to police, who say they were dispatched to the intersection of West 3rd Avenue and Walnut Street in Pine Bluff.
Police say upon arrival, officers noticed a white dump truck and a bluish-green colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had both collided and the pickup truck struck a utility pole.
According to a statement from authorities, the driver of the pickup truck, identified as William Lawrence, 61 was pronounced deceased at the scene after the local fire department extracted him from his pickup truck.
Raymond Cashel, 63, identified as the driver of the white dump truck, was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
