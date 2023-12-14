Same dealer used truck sales see November slip

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes slipped in November, according to ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks.
Compared to October 2023, average retail price declined 5%, while miles and age both increased 1%. Compared to November 2022, volumes increased 48%, but price, mile and age saw declines.
According to Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research, “There is nothing in the retail volume decline to suggest any cause for concern. Actually, it was counter to the other channels. Auctions were 62% higher month-over-month, while wholesaler transactions jumped 12% month-over-month.”
In total, the used truck industry advanced, with preliminary same dealer sales accelerating 23% month-over-month, he said.
“Given that November is historically the worst sales month of the year, and follows October, which is the best month, the gain is impressive by any standards,” Tam concluded
