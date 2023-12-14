ATA heralds feds’ investments in truck parking

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is welcoming two major new federal investments by the U.S. Department of Transportation that will add nearly 400 truck parking spaces along key freight corridors in Wyoming and Iowa.

“These projects in Wyoming and Iowa continue the momentum to alleviate the severe, nationwide shortage of truck parking, which consistently ranks as one of drivers’ top concerns,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “We are grateful that (U.S. Transportation) Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg has continued to make Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding available to expand truck parking, and we applaud Wyoming and Iowa for prioritizing these projects in their transportation planning. More states should step up and follow their example to improve the efficient movement of freight and enhance roadway safety for all motorists.”

The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and was allocated through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. Combined with previous awards to Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Louisiana, the announcement brings the total number of truck parking projects supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to six, encompassing an additional 797 spaces.

The new awards come on the heels of ATA’s effort urging governors to request Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for truck parking projects in their states.

“Truck parking continues to be one of the highest priorities for both truck drivers and motor carriers,” said Sheila Foertsch, president and CEO of the Wyoming Trucking Association. “Safe, well lit, accessible parking makes the nation’s highway system safer.”

“We are very pleased to learn that the Iowa Department of Transportation’s grant application was accepted and additional investments will be made on I-380, a major freight corridor in Iowa,” said Brenda Neville, president & CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association. “This investment of over $57 million will not only increase productivity but also enhance safety for all motorists. We are also very happy to hear that a portion of this funding will be dedicated to adding space for truck parking. Any time there is additional truck parking space created, that is a win-win situation for everyone.”

The funding was awarded as follows:

$26.64 million was awarded to the Wyoming Department of Transportation to construct two new parking areas with 368 truck parking spaces along I-80 in the southwest corner of the state. There is a critical need for these amenities because the road is frequently closed due to severe weather and accidents.

$57.3 million was awarded to the Iowa Department of Transportation to facilitate the movement of freight in the eastern part of the state. The project will make multiple upgrades to I-380, including creating an additional 14 truck parking spaces at the southbound rest area.

Last month, ATA sent a letter calling on all 50 state governors to make room for truck parking in their infrastructure spending priorities. The letter spelled out the numerous new resources provided by the federal government, including new funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to improve and expand truck parking facilities.

The ATA also strongly supports the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act — introduced by U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming) and Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) and U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) and Angie Craig (D-Minnesota) — which would create a $755 million federal grant program dedicated to truck parking expansion.