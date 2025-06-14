Sandhills Global: Uncertainty looms as inventory levels reach new heights

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new Sandhills Global market reports show inventory levels rising month over month for U.S. used truck, semi-trailer, and construction equipment markets on Sandhills platforms, which include TruckPaper.com and MachineryTrader.com.

“Uncertainty has filled the truck market,” says Scott Lubischer, Truck Paper Manager. “Dealers are selling trucks not because they are upgrades, but because people still need to operate. Dealers are lowering prices to drive sales, but they are feeling the effects of slowed port activity, lower freight volumes, and tariffs.

Inventory levels in the used heavy-duty truck and semi-trailer markets are trending sideways despite monthly increases.

Downward Trends

In the used heavy- and medium-duty construction equipment markets, Sandhills has observed inventory levels trending downward despite small monthly upticks in May. Asking prices and auction values dipped lower across all used construction equipment markets; trend lines are holding steady, but if value drops persist, they may also shift trend lines downward.

“Used equipment dealers are navigating a mixed market,” said Stephanie Olberding, director of North America Construction. “Seasonal drops in demand have contributed to the slight heavy-duty construction inventory increases noted in the May reports.”

The key metric in all of Sandhills’ market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets and model-year equipment actively in use. EVI spread measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills’ used heavy-duty truck, semi-trailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

U.S. Heavy-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels in this market rose 3.9% month over month in May and fell 21.83% year over year, but maintained a steady trend. Used sleeper trucks led other categories in inventory level changes, both M/M, with a 6.38% increase, and YOY, with a 35.37% decrease.

Asking values in this market have also been trending sideways, with a marginal 0.19% increase M/M and a 2.51% decrease YOY in May. The used sleeper truck category had the largest M/M asking value increase at 1.29%, while used day cab trucks had the largest YOY decrease at 5.62%.

Auction values posted small increases of 0.67% M/M and 0.38% YOY in May and are trending upward. Used sleeper trucks led other categories in M/M auction value increases, up 2.63%, while used day cab trucks posted the largest YOY auction value drop at 7.10%.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

Inventory levels in the U.S. used semi-trailer market have maintained a steady trend. In May, inventory increased by 3.41% M/M, but was 11.2% lower than year-ago levels. The used reefer trailer category showed the largest M/M inventory increase at 10.49%, while used dry van trailers had the largest per-category YOY decrease at 18.29%.

Asking values are trending up, with a 0.91% M/M increase and a 2.92% YOY decrease in May. The used reefer trailer category drove M/M asking value increases with a 6.31% jump. The used flatbed trailer category led in YOY asking value decreases, down 4.05%.

Although auction values decreased by 0.81% M/M in May, they increased 2.05% YOY and are trending up. Notably, used dry van trailers showed the largest M/M auction value decrease at 5.31%, and used flatbed trailers had the largest YOY increase at 3.67%.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market have been trending downward for five months. In May, inventory levels increased by 1.23% M/M but were down 2.52% YOY. The used wheel loader category exhibited the largest M/M inventory increase at 1.7%, while used crawler excavators posted the largest YOY inventory decrease at 5.83%.

Asking values are on a steady trend despite decreases of 1.9% M/M and 3.91% YOY in May. Used dozers led other categories in M/M asking value decreases at 2.46%, while used crawler excavators led other categories in YOY asking value decreases at 5.11%.

Auction values are also trending sideways, with decreases of 0.69% M/M and 1.4% YOY in May. The used dozer category posted the largest M/M auction value decrease at 1.85%, while used wheel loaders had the largest per-category YOY auction value decrease at 5.42%.