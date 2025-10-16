TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Sapp Bros. opens new Utah travel center featuring 60 truck parking spaces

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Sapp Bros. opens new Utah travel center featuring 60 truck parking spaces
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Sapp Bros. opens new Utah travel center featuring 60 truck parking spaces
Sapp Bros. Travel Centers is opening its newest facility located at 600 West 1700 North Toquerville, Utah 84774. (Photo courtesy Sapp Bros.)

OMAHA, Neb. — Sapp Bros. Travel Centers is announcing its newest travel center located near St. George, Utah.

The new location expands the Sapp Bros. presence in the western United States, bringing the total number of locations to 18.

“Our team is thrilled to bring the Sapp Bros. experience to southern Utah. Beneath a massive 40×80 American flag flying proudly overhead, this new site stands as a symbol of faith, perseverance and teamwork,” said Dan Dunstan, president of Sapp Bros. “We’ve built this location with drivers and families in mind, and it’s a reflection of who we are and what we believe in: hard work done with purpose and service done with heart. We’re celebrating something truly special here and excited to continue to bless and serve this community by offering high-quality fuel, full-service amenities and the hospitality that sets Sapp Bros. apart.”

Truck Parking, Diesel, DEF and More

“The Sapp Bros. Travel Center, conveniently located in Toquerville, Utah, just off I-15 at Exit 27 and the gateway to Zion National Park, is a newly constructed facility offering a range of modern amenities while preserving the warm and inviting atmosphere that Sapp Bros. is known for,” the company said in a media release.

Serving the professional driver community and travelers alike, the Travel Center offers convenient services, including:

  • Diesel and DEF.
  • 60 truck parking spaces.
  • Three restaurants: Coffee Kettle Café, Burrito Bros. and Beans & Brews.
  • Lucille’s Fried Chicken and More.
  • Famous mom-approved restrooms featuring bidets and a separate family restroom.
  • Private showers for professional drivers.
  • Pet exercise area.
  • Dedicated RV island.
  • EV charging stations (Q1 2026).
  • Certified scale.
  • Full-service truck repair and tires.

“Sapp Bros. invites the community and professional drivers to stop in, fuel up and experience the hospitality that has made the brand a traveler’s favorite for decades,” the company said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE