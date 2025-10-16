Sapp Bros. opens new Utah travel center featuring 60 truck parking spaces

OMAHA, Neb. — Sapp Bros. Travel Centers is announcing its newest travel center located near St. George, Utah.

The new location expands the Sapp Bros. presence in the western United States, bringing the total number of locations to 18.

“Our team is thrilled to bring the Sapp Bros. experience to southern Utah. Beneath a massive 40×80 American flag flying proudly overhead, this new site stands as a symbol of faith, perseverance and teamwork,” said Dan Dunstan, president of Sapp Bros. “We’ve built this location with drivers and families in mind, and it’s a reflection of who we are and what we believe in: hard work done with purpose and service done with heart. We’re celebrating something truly special here and excited to continue to bless and serve this community by offering high-quality fuel, full-service amenities and the hospitality that sets Sapp Bros. apart.”

Truck Parking, Diesel, DEF and More

“The Sapp Bros. Travel Center, conveniently located in Toquerville, Utah, just off I-15 at Exit 27 and the gateway to Zion National Park, is a newly constructed facility offering a range of modern amenities while preserving the warm and inviting atmosphere that Sapp Bros. is known for,” the company said in a media release.

Serving the professional driver community and travelers alike, the Travel Center offers convenient services, including:

Diesel and DEF.

60 truck parking spaces.

Three restaurants: Coffee Kettle Café, Burrito Bros. and Beans & Brews.

Lucille’s Fried Chicken and More.

Famous mom-approved restrooms featuring bidets and a separate family restroom.

Private showers for professional drivers.

Pet exercise area.

Dedicated RV island.

EV charging stations (Q1 2026).

Certified scale.

Full-service truck repair and tires.

“Sapp Bros. invites the community and professional drivers to stop in, fuel up and experience the hospitality that has made the brand a traveler’s favorite for decades,” the company said.