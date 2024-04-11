Sarah Ruffcorn chosen for 2024 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award

PHOENIX — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) have announced that Sarah Ruffcorn, president of Trinity Logistics, has won the 10th annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award.

“We are thrilled to recognize Sarah as the 2024 Distinguished Woman in Logistics, particularly on the 10-year anniversary of this award,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. “Sarah’s significant career accomplishments and passion for mentoring others embody the key characteristics of this honor.”

Ruffcorn was chosen among three finalists for the award. She and the other finalists and winners were recognized during the TIA 2024 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition.

“Sarah could not be more deserving of this award! She joins the ranks of distinguished women who have been recognized for their contributions to the industry,” said Anne Reinke, president and CEO of TIA. “Sarah invests in her people and the industry with her whole heart, and we at TIA are lucky to have her as a leader on our Board of Directors.”

In her position at Trinity, Ruffcorn is responsible for leading a freight solutions company, arranging freight for businesses of all sizes while utilizing truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage, intermodal, expedited and technology solutions.

According to WIT, Ruffcorn has a strong passion for coaching and mentoring others to help them work at their highest potential and serve others with a dedicated focus on improving people’s lives.

“Sarah, Sherri and Ramona each embody the esteemed leadership qualities celebrated by the Distinguished Woman in Logistics recognition,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer at Truckstop. “We extend our congratulations to Sarah for this prestigious honor, as she persists in her dedication to improving the freight transportation industry and her passionate commitment to guiding and mentoring others to realize their full potential.”

In the community, Ruffcorn also serves on the TIA Board of Directors, is chair of the TIA Women in Logistics Committee, and is on the Tidal Health Medical Partners Board of Directors.

She was awarded the 2015 Delaware Business Times Best 40 under 40 award for being one of the region’s “best and brightest young professionals” and was nominated as a top five finalist for the 2019 “Distinguished Woman in Logistics” award.