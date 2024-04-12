Beshear vetoes bill that would allow fully autonomous vehicles to operate on Kentucky roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on April 5, 2024, vetoed the state’s House Bill 7, which would have allowed fully autonomous trucks and cars to travel on Kentucky’s roads.

In his official statement, Beshear described the legislation as “broad,” noting that it “does not fully address questions about the safety and security of autonomous vehicles, nor does it implement a testing period that would require a licensed human driver to be behind the wheel.”

Beshear believes further testing of autonomous technology is warranted.

“Opening Kentucky’s highways and roads to fully autonomous vehicles should occur only after careful study and consideration and an extensive testing period with a licensed human being behind the wheel, which is what other states have done before passing such laws,” he said.

According to a statement released April 9 by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Beshear’s vote has the backing of the union.

“This bill and others like it are written by and for Big Tech, and Gov. Beshear made the right call by vetoing it,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “We encourage every lawmaker who supported this dangerous piece of legislation to reconsider their support for it, given the devastating impact it will have on middle-class jobs and motorist safety throughout the Commonwealth. The Teamsters are asking elected officials in every state to support good union jobs, to protect public safety, and to stand against these deadly autonomous vehicle proposals wherever they pop up.”

Polling data from a January 2024 survey showed that more than four out of every five Kentucky voters were not willing to support the legislators who voted for the bill. The main concern of the voters against the bill is the threat of driverless vehicles replacing jobs, taking them away from workers.

There are tens of thousands of good-paying careers that could be jeopardized by HB7,” said John Stovall, President of Teamsters Joint Council 94. “The Teamsters strongly encourage working people across Kentucky to contact their lawmakers and tell them to let Gov. Beshear’s veto stand.”

The Teamsters’ statement also cited the results of a national study conducted by the American Automobile Association (AAA), which revealed that more than 91% of U.S. drivers have expressed either fear or uncertainty when asked about driverless trucks and cars.

“Elected officials need to listen to their constituents — not lobbyists — and let bills like HB7 die,” said Avral Thompson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Teamsters Local 89. “Voters recognize this bill for what it is — a threat to middle-class jobs and public safety.”