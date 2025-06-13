Schneider National celebrates 90 years in business

GREEN BAY, Wis. — From a single truck in 1935 to a multimodal provider of transportation, logistics and intermodal services, Schneider National is celebrating 90 years in business.

The company is marked this milestone on June 12 with milestone with a special event at its Green Bay headquarters honoring its rich history, the people who have driven its success, and its promising future, according to a company press release.

A Legacy Begins

Founded by Al Schneider with a vision to build something extraordinary, the company has grown into a multimodal powerhouse with 19,400 associates and 12,500 trucks, logging over 9 million freight miles daily — the equivalent of circling the globe 370 times.

“Reaching 90 years is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication of our current and former associates,” said Mark Rourke, Schneider president, CEO. “From Al Schneider’s first delivery to our nearly 14,000 company drivers today, our story is one of innovation, adaptability, and a steadfast commitment to providing safe and reliable service to our customers.”

A Legacy of Firsts

According to the release, Schneider has repeatedly reshaped the supply chain through industry-defining advancements:

1958: Schneider secured its first interstate authority, expanding beyond Wisconsin and laying the groundwork for a national footprint.

1980: Schneider successfully navigates deregulation after the Motor Carrier Act is passed.

1982: Schneider Communications, Inc. is formed to provide drivers long-distance telephone service.

1986: The company revolutionized trucking by becoming the first to equip its fleet with two-way in-cab satellite communication, eliminating the need for drivers to stop and use pay phones for assignments.

1991: Recognizing the growing need for diversified transportation services, Schneider launched its Intermodal operations.

1992: Mexico City office opens to serve cross-border customers.

1993: Building on its commitment to providing end-to-end supply chain solutions, Schneider founded Schneider Logistics Inc.

2001: Schneider Brokerage started.

2017: Schneider went public, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth.

2020: Schneider FreightPower portal for shippers, carriers and owner-operators launches.

2022: Schneider acquires Midwest Logistics Systems.

2023: Schneider becomes the first major carrier to fully operationalize a battery electric fleet in California; The Grove Innovation Center opens in Green Bay; M&M Transport Services is acquired.

2024: Schneider acquires Cowan Systems, significantly expanding Dedicated services to nearly 8,600 trucks. The company establishes a preferred rail partnership with recently formed CPKC.

2025: Schneider celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Honoring Excellence

Thursday’s event included the induction of 30 new drivers to Schneider’s Haul of Fame, a special recognition for those who have achieved at least 3 million safe driving miles or 20 consecutive years without a preventable accident.

“For the first time in company history, five company drivers will receive their 4 million safe mile awards in the same year, and one driver achieved 5 million safe miles,” Schneider said. “There are only 435 drivers who have earned a plaque on the Haul of Fame wall, which underscores what a rare achievement it is and how important it is in Schneider’s deep-rooted culture of safety.”

Driving the Future

As Schneider looks ahead, it continues to invest in strategic growth areas, including intermodal and cross-border services, particularly in Mexico, as well as further organic and acquisitive growth in Dedicated services. The company remains focused on delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving demands of the global supply chain.

“We’re not just celebrating our past — we’re accelerating into the future,” Rourke said. “Our strong foundation in service, safety and operational excellence, paired with our associates and an openness to change anything but our values, ensures we’ll continue to set the standard for decades to come.”