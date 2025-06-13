Averitt elevates Justin Burkett to vice president of sales for Florida, Puerto Rico

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is announcing the promotion of Justin Burkett to regional vice president of sales for Florida and Puerto Rico.

“Justin has a proven ability to help customers grow their business by leveraging Averitt’s full range of services,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to expand in Florida and Puerto Rico.”

Expanding Company Growth

In his new role, Burkett will work closely with regional vice president of operations Stuart Gantt to support Averitt’s continued growth in the area.

Burkett joined Averitt in 2010 as service center director in Tulsa before moving into sales leadership roles, most recently serving as director of dedicated sales for Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

“Florida, the nation’s fourth-largest economy, represents a prime opportunity for expansion,” Averitt said. “Over the past year, Averitt has grown its presence in the state by adding a new service center in Miami, announcing plans for a new facility in Ocala, and making other infrastructure enhancements. Averitt currently operates seven locations in Florida, along with a facility in Puerto Rico.”