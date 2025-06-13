TheTrucker.com
Business

Averitt elevates Justin Burkett to vice president of sales for Florida, Puerto Rico

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Averitt elevates Justin Burkett to vice president of sales for Florida, Puerto Rico
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt elevates Justin Burkett to vice president of sales for Florida, Puerto Rico
Averitt promotes Justin Burkett to vice president of sales for Florida and Puerto Rico. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is announcing the promotion of Justin Burkett to regional vice president of sales for Florida and Puerto Rico.

“Justin has a proven ability to help customers grow their business by leveraging Averitt’s full range of services,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to expand in Florida and Puerto Rico.”

Expanding Company Growth

In his new role, Burkett will work closely with regional vice president of operations Stuart Gantt to support Averitt’s continued growth in the area.

Burkett joined Averitt in 2010 as service center director in Tulsa before moving into sales leadership roles, most recently serving as director of dedicated sales for Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

“Florida, the nation’s fourth-largest economy, represents a prime opportunity for expansion,” Averitt said. “Over the past year, Averitt has grown its presence in the state by adding a new service center in Miami, announcing plans for a new facility in Ocala, and making other infrastructure enhancements. Averitt currently operates seven locations in Florida, along with a facility in Puerto Rico.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE