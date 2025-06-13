TheTrucker.com
Spread-axle weighing now available via CAT Scale’s Weigh My Truck app

By Dana Guthrie -
Spread-axle weighing comes to your fingertips with CAT Scale's updated Weigh My Truck app. (Photo courtesy CAT Scale)

WALCOTT, Iowa – CAT Scale is releasing updates for both the iOS and Android versions of the popular Weigh My Truck app that now allow drivers to perform spread-axle weighments.

“For the first time, drivers needing spread-axle weights can get a certified gross weight along with individual axle weights,” according to CAT Scale. “All guaranteed by CAT Scale. To use this new feature, drivers will need to enable the option in their Weigh My Truck account profile in the vehicle information section. Once the split weigh feature is enabled, drivers will be able to perform certified spread-axle weighing through the Weigh My Truck app.”

How it Works

Drivers will pull onto the scale in the normal position, open the app and start the weighing process. A prompt will appear for drivers to choose “Standard Weigh” or “Split Axle Weigh.”

thumbnail Split Axle Weigh Option
(Photo courtesy CAT Scale)

When the driver selects “Split Axle Weigh”, the driver will be prompted to enter the required information and accept the fee. The driver will then be prompted to slowly exit the scale while the trailer axle weights are captured in motion. The weigh will be complete, payment authorized, and the weights will show on screen for the driver with a locked PDF copy scale ticket immediately emailed to them.

“The Weigh My Truck app allows drivers to weigh, pay and see their weights on their device without leaving the cab, saving significant time,” CAT Scale said. “Fleets have the option to set up a profile to get back-end data, manage driver access and more.”

More information about the Weigh My Truck app can be found online at weighmytruck.com.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

