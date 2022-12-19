Schneider tops EPA Smartway program for 13th consecutive year

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has once again recognized Schneider as a SmartWay High Performer.

The EPA SmartWay program is voluntary and focuses on advancing supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency.

While thousands of companies partner with the EPA through SmartWay, just more than 2% of all SmartWay carriers make the SmartWay High Performer list for all metrics, a news release stated.

According to the data, Schneider operates “an exceptionally efficient and clean fleet, emitting fewer pollutants and burning less fuel per mile traveled and for every ton of freight moved, as compared to SmartWay peers.”

“Schneider is committed to many environmental and sustainability goals, including doubling intermodal business by 2030, reducing carbon emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and by 60% per mile by 2035,” the news release stated. “The carrier has already achieved more than half of its 2025 goal by reducing per-mile emissions by 5%. Schneider uses new technologies, equipment and data science to push efficiency. In early 2023, the company will add 92 battery-electric vehicles to its intermodal operations in southern California, making Schneider one of the largest electric truck fleets in North America. Leveraging digital tools and on-the-ground expertise, Schneider associates work with customers to review network optimization, reduce empty miles, consolidate freight and pick the right mode of transportation.”

To learn more about sustainability at Schneider, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/sustainability.