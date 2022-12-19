Platform Science offers Netradyne’s Driver-i in marketplace

SAN DIEGO — Platform Science and Netradyne have announced a collaboration to offer Netradyne‘s Driver-i solution in Platform Science’s marketplace of safety camera systems.

Powered by artificial intelligence and edge computing, Netradyne’s Driver-i “is an advanced vision-based fleet safety camera platform built to reinforce positive driving behavior,” according to a news release. “Platform Science’s innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.”

“For Platform Science and its fleet customers, driver safety is paramount, which is why this new collaboration with Netradyne is so critical,” Joe Jumayao, vice president of business development at Platform Science, said. “By adding Driver-i to our app marketplace of solutions, we’re providing fleets with the ability to integrate a cutting-edge safety camera system and advanced vision features with other solutions in a unified, user-friendly platform while giving drivers a tool to self-coach to drive safer on our highways.”

The Driver-i system can assess speed, traffic sign compliance, following distance, aggressive driving, distracted driving and more.

Driver-i alerts drivers of risky driving behavior by issuing a corrective alert in real-time, enabling fleets to better mitigate risks and reduce the likelihood of accidents.

“We are thrilled to partner with Platform Science,” Adam Kahn, chief business development officer at Netradyne said. “By integrating our platforms, we are saving our fleet customers time and streamlining their workflow.”