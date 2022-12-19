Pair of Surgenor Truck group Ontario locations become Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has announced the sixth and seventh Canadian dealerships to complete its comprehensive Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer program.

Surgenor Truck Group, a family owned and operated truck dealership for more than 30 years, has completed the program at two locations — Ottawa and Kingston, Ontario, Canada — to support the growing regional interest in Class 8 battery-electric trucks.

“Recent Volvo VNR Electric deployments in Canada have demonstrated the effectiveness and reliability of our Class 8 battery-electric model in the extreme cold of a Canadian winter,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “The steady expansion of our Volvo Trucks Certified EV dealership network in Canada is a testament to increasing customer confidence to begin integrating battery-electric trucks into their fleet, so much so that dealerships like Surgenor Truck Group are certifying multiple locations at the same time to meet current demand and be prepared for a large scale-up of electromobility in the near future.”

Surgenor Truck Group, which is the largest group of Volvo Trucks dealers in Eastern Ontario, has received multiple inquiries about the availability of the Volvo VNR Electric model, particularly from cities and local governments, a news release stated.

“To help its customers evaluate which of its routes are the most ideal for electrification, as well as select the right Volvo VNR Electric configuration, Surgenor Truck Group’s sales team has been trained to use Volvo Trucks’ route planning tool — the Electric Performance Generator,” according to the news release.

Additionally, both Ontario dealership locations can help customers evaluate the business impact of purchasing and operating the Volvo VNR Electric by utilizing Volvo Trucks’ Electromobility Total Cost of Ownership tool.

“Our dealerships want to play a key role in the evolution of the trucking industry, so our team worked hard to complete the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer program in just six months for both locations,” Steve Wickett, general manager of Surgenor Truck Group, said. “The training and certification process was straight forward, and our sales and service teams are now prepared and excited to support local fleets with their electromobility transition.”

Volvo Trucks now has certified EV dealers in California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada, with several dealerships across North America finalizing their certifications in 2022 and 2023.

