Tractor-trailer crashes into historic Pennsylvania hotel

PORT CLINTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a landmark business on the morning of Dec. 17 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, causing damage.

The big rig hit the Port Clinton Hotel on Route 61 at approximately 4 a.m., taking out the structure’s front porch.

WFMZ reports that the driver told police he hit a pothole and lost control. The police chief told the station he did not see a pothole.

The truck narrowly missed a neighboring business — Port Clinton Peanut Shop.

At least one car was hit in the incident.

The tractor-trailer driver sustained a minor injury; no other injuries were reported.

“Unfortunately, we will be closed today due to an accident this morning around 4 a.m.,” a post on the Port Clinton Hotel Facebook page said. “We are beyond thankful that this happened during the time we were closed as this could have ended very differently. We’re going to try our best to be open tomorrow. We need to find out if there is any structural damage before we can do that. We will update you as soon as we can.”

