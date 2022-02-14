SHIPPEO expands North American logistics operations

PARIS – Shippeo announced on Feb. 9 that it’s expanding its North American operations and U.S. executive team, as well as enhancing its multi-modal visibility platform. The systemwide enhancements will support global customers and the company’s growing North American customer base.

Shippeo’s aim is to provide customers with the critical visibility data needed to increase operational agility and efficiency, strengthen their company’s supply chain execution and deliver a better experience for their customers.

Joining Shippeo’s executive team are Christopher Mazza and Brian Shultz, who will head up Shippeo’s U.S.-based growth initiative.

Christopher P. Mazza, Shippeo senior vice president of international growth, will lead Shippeo’s expansion in North America and new markets. Mazza has extensive experience with freight and logistics technology solutions having held senior leadership roles with ClearMetal, XVELA, and International Assets Systems. In addition, he has served in operational and executive management positions with major ocean carriers including, Maersk, DSR-Senator and Hanjin.

Brian Shultz, vice president of sales and marketing of the Americas, has been working in the international supply chain technology space for more than 20 years. He’s created and managed large logistics networks comprising all modes of transportation for logistics service providers, beneficial cargo owner shippers, 3PLs and 4PLs. Brian has held senior leadership roles within ABB, International Assets Systems (acquired by Blume Global) and Navis, in addition to years of international supply chain consulting.

“There is no better time than now to accelerate Shippeo’s position within the North American market,” Lucien Besse, COO at Shippeo, said.

“Visibility data analytics is vital to helping companies proactively manage supply chain issues, especially now, as ongoing market and infrastructure challenges continue to disrupt transportation flows and reliable logistics processes. We’re excited to deliver enhanced, innovative Shippeo visibility solutions to support and strengthen our global customers and North American companies.”