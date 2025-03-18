Southeastern Freight Lines’ Birmingham service center celebrates 35 years

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines’ Birmingham, Ala. service center is celebrating 35 years of “Quality Without Question.”

“As we mark the 35th anniversary of our Birmingham service center, we are proud of the incredible team that has lived our core values every day,” said Chandler Klein, service center manager. “Looking ahead, we are excited to expand our capabilities and continue delivering the exceptional service and quality that have defined us, all while strengthening our partnerships and embracing new opportunities in the years to come.”

Open for Business

The service center opened for business in 1990 with 12 dock doors and 11 associates, according to a company press release. Since its founding, the facility has experienced notable expansion, currently boasting 144 dock doors and a dedicated team of 150 associates.

In 2025, Southeastern is celebrating 75 years in business overall.

Giving Back

Since its establishment, the service center has given back to the Birmingham community through its Southeastern Serves initiative. It’s a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint. Associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate.

Birmingham associates have donated time and resources in partnership with nonprofit organizations. One of those is Three Hots and a Cot, which helps veterans experiencing homelessness transition into society.

The Birmingham service center was the 26th service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. SEFL has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.