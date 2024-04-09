Spot rates in Truckstop system see declines in latest week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After four straight weeks of gains, the total broker-posted spot market rate in the Truckstop system declined about a penny during the week ended April 5 (week 14).

The decrease in spot rates for dry van equipment was the largest in six weeks while the refrigerated spot rate drop was the largest in eight weeks, according to a news release.

Flatbed spot rates declined as well but only by just over half a cent. Although load postings were down from the prior week, they recorded their strongest year-over-year comparison in more than two years.

Total loads

Total load activity decreased 2.9% after falling more than 5% during the previous week. Total volume was up more than 12% from the same 2023 week for the strongest year-over-year comparison since February 2022. Volume was more than 25% below the five-year average for the week, however.

Total rates

The total broker-posted rate declined just under 1 cent after rising more than 3 cents during the prior week. Rates were 3.5% below the same 2023 week and nearly 5% below the five-year average for the week. Although dry van and refrigerated spot rates fell by substantially more than 1 cent, flatbed rates moderated the total rate because those rates are higher than van rates and because flatbed volume held up better last week than did loads for van equipment.

Dry van rates

Dry van spot rates fell nearly 4 cents after increasing by a total of about that amount over the previous three weeks. Rates, which were at their lowest level since May of last year, were 2.5% below the same week last year and 11% below the five-year average for the week. Dry van loads declined 3.5%. Volume was more than 5% above the same 2023 week but nearly 26% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated rates

Refrigerated spot rates dropped more than 7 cents after rising nearly 5 cents during the prior week. Rates, which were at their lowest level since week 9, were nearly 2% below the same 2023 week and about 8% below the five-year average for the week. Refrigerated loads fell 9.9%. Volume was more than 13% below the same 2023 week and about 37% below the five-year average for the week.

Flatbed rates

Flatbed spot rates declined six-tenths of a cent after rising 4.5 cents in the previous week. Rates were about 4.5% below both the same 2023 week and the five-year average for the week. Aside from the previous week, rates were the strongest since early July 2023. Flatbed loads eased 1.4%. Volume was nearly 24% higher than the same week last year but was nearly 26% below the five-year average for the week.