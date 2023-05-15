Stephen Roy hired as president of Mack Trucks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stephen Roy has been named president of Mack Trucks, a subsidiary of Volvo Group.

In that role, he will also sit on Volvo’s Executive Board, according to a news release.

Roy will succeed Martin Weissburg, who will retire after a long career within the Volvo Group, on June 1.

Roy began his Volvo Group career in 1996 and is currently the head of the North American region of Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to his current role, Roy has held many senior positions in the company, including within Mack Trucks and the Group’s North American truck organization, the news release noted.

Weissburg has served as a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for more than a decade and has been leader of Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks. He will now join the Board of Nova Bus.