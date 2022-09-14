Super T Transport plans for considerable expansion after partnering with Berger Logistik

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Super T Transport, Inc. recently sold its shares to Berger Logistik, an international transport and logistics company, based in Austria.

Berger Logistik, an enterprise partially owned by Red Bull, will partner with Super T to distribute their products along with Super T’s existing customer base across America, a news release stated.

Berger Logistik is a logistics service for the entire range of the supply chain including rail, road, ocean and air transportation.

“This partnership allows Super T to expand its current network not only in the United States but in Mexico and Canada as well,” the news release stated. “With the addition of new branches, this acquisition also brings new job opportunities.”

Founder and CEO of Super T Heath Treasure said that his company has always been growth-oriented and looking for new opportunities and infrastructure to grow.

“While this (partnership) has many benefits for our customers, the main advantage is what it allows us to offer our employees, drivers and the rest of our Super T family,” Treasure said. “We are honored to join forces with Berger Logistik and are looking forward to a successful and beneficial partnership for both companies. We could not be more ready for this next venture and Berger Logistik’s/Red Bull ownership group makes it that much more exciting.”