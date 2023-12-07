TA adds 150 truck parking spaces in North Dakota

WEST LAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) has opened two new TA Express locations in North Dakota, both franchised sites, offering a combined 150 truck parking spaces.

A TA Express in Williston is located at U.S. Hwy 2, at 13553 64th St., and a TA Express in Grand Forks is located at Interstate 29, exit 141, at 1212 North 47th St., according to a news release.

Both locations offer fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists.

Amenities at TA Express Williston include:

Dining options: Coming soon: Cinnabon, Subway.

Seven diesel fueling positions.

12 gasoline fueling positions.

80 truck parking spaces.

45 car parking spaces.

Five private showers.

Laundry facilities.

Transflo.

Amenities at TA Express Grand Forks include:

Dining options: Coming soon: Sbarro, Charley Cheesesteaks.

Store with hot and cold beverages and snacks.

Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF on all lanes.

12 gasoline fueling positions.

70 truck parking spaces.

25 car parking spaces.

Eight private showers.

Driver’s lounge.

Laundry facilities.

Transflo

CAT Scale

The openings increase the total number of travel centers in the TA network to 296. The company remains committed to network growth to serve more professional drivers and motorists.