Taking the wheel: Dennis Dellinger elected 80th ATA chairman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After years of hard work and dedication to the industry, Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters based in Hickory, N.C., was elected by the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Board of Directors as its 80th chairman.

“I am deeply honored and extraordinarily humbled to have been selected to serve our association and industry,” Dellinger said. “ATA represents every facet of trucking, and our voice is one. I look forward to working with all of you to represent the millions of hardworking men and women who make this essential industry thrive.”

Dellinger succeeds Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation, as ATA chairman.

“Dennis embodies what is exceptional about trucking, working his way up from the terminal floor to the corner office and now becoming ATA Chairman. His dedication to his company and this industry is inspiring,” said Chris Spear, ATA President and CEO “ATA is lucky to have a chairman who has seen it and done it all in this industry, and I’m eager to continue working with him.”

According to the ATA, Dellinger joined Cargo Transporters in April of 1986 as a Driver Supervisor. Through the years, personal and company growth allowed Dellinger the opportunity to serve in the capacity of General Manager, vice president of operations and vice president of Cargo Transporters. In February 2004, he was named president of Cargo Transporters. In 2019 he was named president and CEO where he continues to serve in that capacity.

“Under Dennis’ leadership, Cargo Transporters has grown,” the ATA said in a press release. “It has added two terminals [in North Carolina] and a $6 million facility expansion for parking that enabled consolidation of locations and improved operations. Additionally, the Cargo team has won numerous safety and environmental awards, including ATA’s President’s Fleet Safety Award, TCA’s Fleet Safety Award, EPA Smartway Excellence Award, Inbound Logistics’ 75 Green Supply Chain Partners award, and HDT’s Top 50 Green Fleets award. Cargo Transporters has also had one America’s Road Team Captain.

In addition to his responsibilities at Cargo Transporters, Dellinger serves as the Immediate Past Chair for Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). Through his leadership and steadfastness, TCA’s programs continued to grow through the challenges of 2020 – 2021 from record attendance at the Fourth Annual Bridging the Border Barriers meeting held virtually, maintaining TCA’s prominence in the Capitol Christmas Tree tradition to vital education webinars led by TCA staff with larger than normal attendance. He also serves on the Board of Directors and Vice-Chair of the Safety Policy Committee at American Trucking Associations (ATA). He represents the North Carolina Trucking Association (NCTA) where he serves on the Board of Directors and is a Past Chairman. He also holds an advisory position with The Trucking Alliance.

“I congratulate Dennis as he embarks on what is sure to be a rewarding journey as ATA chairman,” Boyle said. “This position presents a unique opportunity to serve an industry that gives so much to so many across America, and Dennis’ wealth of experience, expertise, and passion for trucking will be of tremendous service to our members throughout the ATA Federation.”

The Board also elected Greg Hodgen, president and CEO of Groendyke Transport Inc. in Enid, Oklahoma, as first vice chairman and Derek Leathers, chairman and CEO of Werner Enterprises Inc. in Omaha, Nebraska, as second vice chairman. In addition, Randy Clifford, chairman and CEO of Ventura Transfer Company in Long Beach, California, was elected as vice chairman at large. The Board re-elected John M. Smith, chairman of CRST International Holdings LLC, as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Ground, as treasurer.