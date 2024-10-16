Boost trucking profitability through specialized markets

SPONSORED BY LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC.

For owner-operators looking to boost their profitability, finding and capitalizing on a niche within the transportation industry can be a lucrative strategy. Focusing on specific types of freight that align with their skills and experience sets truck drivers apart from the competition and could potentially secure more consistent and profitable loads.

Recognize a profitable niche.

Identifying a niche involves analyzing your current experience and the types of loads you are comfortable handling.

Landstar BCOs (Landstar’s term for independent owner-operators leased to Landstar) Jeff Thompson and Mike Keinz, for example, carved out a niche transporting “high and light” loads such as air conditioning ductwork and aerospace parts, which are oversized but lightweight. By designing special trailers to accommodate these loads, they reduced costs and improved delivery times for the customer.

“Most platform trailers are built to accommodate high and heavy loads. They have an unloaded deck height of 18 to 22 inches with an arch built in that keeps the trailer from bowing too low when a heavy load is placed on it,” Thompson said.

When placing a light load on this type of trailer, there is typically not enough weight to bring down the trailer’s arch, which causes the overall height of the load to be taller.

“Having an extra 3 inches of height on a load because of a trailer arch can add costs for a customer,” Keinz said. “Inches equal miles — loads that are under 15 feet can often reduce the total miles driven, because taller loads may require longer routes to avoid height obstacles like signs, utility lines or low hanging tree branches.”

Thompson noted, “A shorter route is also better for the customer because it means a faster delivery time, lessening the chance for issues we might encounter along the way while moving their freight. And the need for pilot or pole cars, bucket trucks and police escorts, which add to the customer’s costs, often are not necessary or required for loads under 15 feet tall.”

When identifying your niche, consider:

Your experience: What types of loads have you handled successfully in the past?

Market demand: Is there a consistent demand for this type of freight?

Unique challenges: Are there specific challenges you can address better than others?

Build customer relationships and networks.

Long-term success in a niche market depends on solid relationships and an extensive network. Here are some strategies for success:

Provide exceptional service: Consistent, high-quality service leads to repeat business.

Communicate effectively: Keep customers informed about their shipments to build trust and reliability.

Join industry groups: Participate in industry associations to expand your network and gain insights.

Leverage online platforms: Use social media to make connections with freight agents and customers who fit in your target industry. Landstar owner-operators have access to Landstar’s load board and freight matching that allows them to find the freight that best fits their equipment and business goals.

Stay updated on trends and regulations,

Keeping yourself informed about industry trends and regulations is critical.

Stay current: Join state and federal trucking industry associations to help stay current on the latest changes in regulations and shifts in the trucking industry to meet all compliance requirements.

Subscribe to industry publications: Keep up with news and developments in your niche.

Leverage support from Landstar.

As an independent owner-operator, joining the Landstar network can provide valuable resources and support.

Landstar offers access to a vast network of freight agents and provides tools to help you find loads that fit your niche. This allows you to focus on what you do best as an owner-operator — while benefiting from the company’s extensive infrastructure and expertise.

By focusing on a specific niche that aligns with your skills and by leveraging resources like Landstar, you have the opportunity to enhance your profitability and build long-term success in the transportation business.