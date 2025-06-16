TheTrucker.com
TANY files amended complaint against the MTA’s Congestion Pricing Plan

By Dana Guthrie -
The Trucking Association of New York (TANY) files amended complaint against the MTA’s Congestion Pricing Plan in continued fight to protect New Yorkers from increased costs.

NEW YORK — The Trucking Association of New York (TANY) is filing an amended complaint as part of their ongoing litigation against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) over its Congestion Pricing Plan.

“The Trucking Association of New York remains committed to fighting for the fair treatment of New York’s truck operators under congestion pricing despite the MTA and Governor Hochul turning a blind eye to our concerns,” said Kendra Hems, TANY president. “As such, we have filed an amended complaint against the MTA to ensure equity for the trucking industry—the City’s economic backbone—which moves nearly 90 percent of goods across the five boroughs. Since the start of congestion pricing, trucking operators have had to bear the brunt of this plan by paying a larger congestion toll on a per-trip basis, compared to passenger vehicles, which pay a lower fee, once per day.”

Long-Term Impact Not Recognized

According to Hems, premature claims of the successes of the current congestion pricing plan fail to recognize the long-term impact that the plan has already had on the cost of living and doing business for everyday New Yorkers. The affordability crisis has not gone away, and congestion pricing is only exacerbating these circumstances as the industry has been subjected to increased costs.

“The trucking industry should not be forced to bear the brunt of fixing the MTA’s budget woes,” Hems said. “Instead of exploiting the fact that truck operators do not have the luxury of using alternative forms of transportation or changing their hours, New York City should work towards a plan that ensures equity for the trucking industry that will still reduce traffic without burdening our critical industries.

“Our lawsuit became necessary in response to the inability of leaders to listen to the perspective of the trucking industry from the program’s inception. We hope that the Southern District of New York will acknowledge the need to protect New York City from this unjust tolling program and remain committed to taking this challenge as far as we need to.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

