Bridge on Interstate 20 reopens after big rig crash under it forces closure

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A stretch of Interstate 20 near the South Carolina-Georgia border is now open after a forced closure over the weekend.
Officials stated that a semi crashed and caught on fire under a bridge in Aiken County at mile marker 13, not far from the South Carolina-Georgia border.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge was “damaged beyond repair.” Crews with SCDOT worked overnight into Sunday morning to tear down the rest of the bridge.
“With the roadway cleared, crews will begin to mill and repave the damaged sections of I-20, as well as replace the guardrails,” SCDOT wrote in a statement. “We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to reopen the interstate. Thank you for your continued patience and support!”
