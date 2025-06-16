TheTrucker.com
Paper Transport expands partnership with Green Bay Packers

By Dana Guthrie -
Paper Transport named “A Dedicated Transportation Partner of the Green Bay Packers." (Photo courtesy Paper Transport)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Paper Transport is announcing an expanded partnership with the Green Bay Packers.

“For the past nine years, our drivers have worked to ensure the Packers’ gear arrives safely and on time- no matter the opponent, distance, or the conditions,“ said Tyler Ellison, CEO of Paper Transport. “To be formally recognized as ‘A Dedicated Transportation Partner of the Packers’ is a tremendous honor for our team. It’s a reflection of the pride our people take in their work and the purpose that drives us every day.”

Packing for the Packers

For the past nine seasons, Paper Transport has hauled the Packers’ equipment for away games across the United States, playing a vital role in the team’s operational success, according to a company press release. This newly expanded partnership goes beyond logistics to include joint efforts in talent recruitment and brand visibility as a trusted, dedicated transportation partner, and building a winning culture for future generations.

Celebrating the values, service and shared commitment to excellence between two proudly Wisconsin-based organizations, the partnership includes designation as “A Dedicated Transportation Partner of the Green Bay Packers,” according to the release.

Getting Game Day Ready

“We’re thrilled to team up with Paper Transport and showcase the incredible work they do right here in Northeastern Wisconsin and beyond,” said Justin Wolf, director of corporate partnership sales & activations for the Green Bay Packers. “We’re proud to be on the same team and look forward to the great things we’ll accomplish together!”

With a fleet of over 750 trucks, 850 professional drivers, and a team serving customers nationwide, Paper Transport’s evolution as a dedicated carrier continues to accelerate, according to the release.

“This partnership creates new opportunities to celebrate the professional drivers and support teams who help make it happen, not just on game day, but every day,” the release said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

