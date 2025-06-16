Semi-truck strikes guardrail in Florida causing massive fire and road closures on I-4

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck and a 2017 Ford Focus, leading to a massive fire, closed all lanes of Interstate 4 south of Disney World on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

“The sequence of events that caused the collision are still under investigation,” FHP said. “However, preliminary evidence shows post-collision, the semi-truck struck a guardrail and became fully engulfed in flames.”

By 11:10 a.m. local time, eastbound lanes had reopened but all westbound lanes remain closed. Eastbound lanes were later closed again.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off exit 62 to World Drive.

The Florida Department of Transportation reported the truck was carrying fertilizer, which is considered hazardous material. The crash and fire happened near mile marker 59 near ChampionsGate in Osceola County.

Lanes will be closed for an extended period of time for cleanup, according to the FHP.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. This is an on-going investigation and no addition information is currently available.