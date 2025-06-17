Big changes coming for CDLs in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Commercial driver license holders and new applicants in Alabama should be alert to new changes coming to the licensing process.

According the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the agency is implementing a modernized CDL skills test and electronic medical certification submission for license holders and applicants.

“These changes, aligned with federal guidelines and safety priorities, are aimed at improving road safety and streamlining certification processes,” ALEA said in a media release.

Beginning June 23, ALEA will only accept Department of Transportation medical certifications via electronic submission from authorized medical providers starting June 23.

What CDL Holders and Applicants Need to Know

Paper medical cards and online uploads will no longer be accepted.

CDL holders can view or update their DOT medical card or self-certification by visiting www.alabamadl.alea.gov under the “Commercial Drivers” tab.

Check that your self-certification category is accurate. To make changes, use the Submit Self-Certification option under the Actions tab.

If your DOT Medical Card information is missing or incorrect, contact your medical examiner.

Modernized CDL Skills Test Begins July 1

Effective July 1, ALEA will transition to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Modernized Version of the CDL Skills Test. The update includes significant revisions to the Vehicle Inspection (VI) and Basic Control Skills (BCS) portions of the test, while the Road Skills portion will remain unchanged.

Key Updates to the Skills Test

Vehicle Inspection (VI): The revised VI section removes redundant steps and places greater emphasis on safety-critical components. Updated terminology and test items reflect the latest technological advancements in commercial vehicles.

Basic Control Skills (BCS): The BCS test will now consist of four maneuvers, introducing Forward Stop and Forward Offset Tracking. These additions are based on crash data indicating high rates of frontal impacts and side swipes involving CMVs. The updated maneuvers will better assess a driver’s ability to control a vehicle in real-world scenarios.

Alabama’s CDL Supplemental Guide for Modernized Testing can be picked up at ALEA Driver License Offices or downloaded here.

To learn more about changes being made in other states, click here.