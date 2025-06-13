California joins growing list of states allowing online CDL renewal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching online renewal for CDLs.

“Our commercial drivers keep California’s economy moving,” said Steve Gordon, DMV director. “This new online renewal service is another step in making DMV services faster, easier and available without a trip to the office.”

The secure, paperless option allows eligible commercial drivers to renew up to 120 days before their license expires—without needing to visit a DMV office. It also offers added convenience and reflects the DMV’s broader effort to modernize services by expanding the range of tasks that can be completed on the DMV website.

Key Benefits

Security: Customer information is protected and safe.

Customer information is protected and safe. Convenience: CDL holders can choose from various payment methods and complete their transactions on their mobile device, desktop or tablet.

CDL holders can choose from various payment methods and complete their transactions on their mobile device, desktop or tablet. Paperless: Customers can upload required documents, such as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clearance and medical exam records.

Customers can upload required documents, such as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clearance and medical exam records. It fits busy schedules: CDL holders can renew up to 120 days before their license expires.

States Providing Online CDL Renewal

There are a number of states that currently allow online CDL renewals.

Georgia

Georgia allows online CDL renewals for this with a valid medical certificate. Those with a valid certificate can still renew online, but complete and upload four pages of a CDL Vision Exemption Form. The forms must be dated within 90 days. Applicants will receive an email indicating approved, denied, or incomplete.

Approved – Complete your renewal online..

Denied – Renewal cannot be completed online. Applicants must come into a DDS Customer Service Center.

Incomplete – Review the missing or incomplete information. Resubmit the completed form.

Iowa

Iowa allows online CDL renewals, but applicants must meet certain requirements. Applicants will need a current CDL card and a credit or debit card to complete the process. Fees will include the renewal fee plus a $1.50 online processing fee.

To renew a CDL online applicants must:

Be at least 21 years old, but younger than 70.

Be an Iowa resident and a United States citizen (as shown by the Iowa DOT’s existing records).

Have a valid Iowa commercial driver’s license license. (Commercial Learner Permit (CLP) and Restricted CDLs (RCDL) cannot be renewed online.)

Have an Iowa Commercial driver’s license that expires within 180 days or has not been expired for more than one year.

Have a valid medical certificate on file if self-certified to non-excepted interstate driving.

Have renewed your current driver’s license at a driver’s license issuance site. Driver’s licenses may only be renewed online every other issuance.

Have no changes to your name, date of birth, sex, class type, endorsements, or restrictions.

Not have a Hazardous Materials or a combination of Tank and Hazardous Materials endorsement.

Not have restrictions E, G, I, J, T, Q, or R listed on the back of your current license.

Not be required to submit a medical or vision report at the time of renewal.

Have no pending requests for re-examination.

Not have a current license marked “Valid Without Photo.”

If you want to add a REAL ID or veteran’s designation at the time of renewal, you will need to appear in person. If your card already has a REAL ID or veteran’s designation, you may renew it online and keep that designation.

Florida

With a MyDMV Portal account, applicants are able to renew a CDL, apply for a replacement CDL and a CLP. Applicants may also pay for and remove CDL medical disqualifications.

Montana

Applicants can renew a CDL up to six months in advance of its expiration. If an applicant has an expired license, there is a 365 day grace period before they are required to reapply as a new applicant and retake all the tests. A license is no longer valid after it expires.

Credentials must be within the renewal period.

Applicants must have a valid MEC on file with the National FMCSA registry.

Endorsements cannot be added when renewing online.

Montana also has additional requirements for renewing a CDL with HazMat Endorsement.

Step one: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires drivers to submit a new application for a Security Threat Assessment. You must begin by contacting a TSA agent at https://universalenroll.dhs.gov or 1-855-347-8371

You may submit your application for the Security Threat Assessment as early as six months, but no less than 60 days before your CDL expires. The earlier you submit your application, the more likely it is that you will receive verification prior to your renewal appointment. It can take 30-40 days for TSA background check to be on file with MVD. MVD must have results available to proceed with testing and renewal.

Step two: Once you receive the results of the Security Threat Assessment, you need to schedule a HazMat Knowledge Test and License renewal at a MT driver license exam station. Schedule at https://cars.dojmt.gov/.

Your MEC must be current in the FMCSA registry. Check the status of your MEC at MVD e-Services portal.

Oklahoma

Applicants in Oklahoma may renew online if the following criteria is met:

Valid Oklahoma address. Proof of residency is required. See a list of documents here.

Valid Oklahoma CDL that has not been expired more than one year.

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Valid DOT medical card.

Applicants may not renew online for any of the following reasons:

You currently have a CLP.

You need to change or remove a restriction on your CDL.

You have changed your name, and it is not reflected on your identification documents.

You are a Hazardous Materials endorsement holder, you are required to renew in person.

You are exempt from having a Medical Examiner’s Certificate.

Virginia

Online CDL renewal is also available in Virginia. For details, click here.

Applicants may not renew online if any of the following reasons apply:

Limited Duration CDL Holders (individuals who are temporarily authorized to be in the United States).

CDL holders with a Hazardous Materials Endorsement (X, H).

CDL holders who have not provided acceptable proof of legal presence.

Individuals required to register with the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Individuals whose privilege to drive is suspended or revoked.

Individuals whose credential has been expired for over a year.

Individuals who meet any of the listed conditions.

Additional States

The following states also have online CDL renewal options. Details regarding renewals vary from state to state. Follow the links provided for more details.

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Tennessee

Texas