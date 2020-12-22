Tennessee adds new online services for CDL customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Commercial driver’s license holders in Tennessee can now take advantage of convenient online services, according to the Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS). Customers may renew their CDL, order a duplicate CDL and renew their medical certification through the new e-Services portal. This new service will allow many CDL holders to conduct their business online rather than visiting a Driver Services Center in person.
The following services are now available online:
- Driver license or CDL renewal;
- Driver license or CDL duplicate;
- CDL medical certification renewal;
- Submit reinstatement documents;
- Pay reinstatement fees;
- Reissue after reinstatement;
- New Tennessee resident and new driver’s license application;
- Change of address;
- Schedule a road skills test appointment;
- Advance a GDL license;
- Driver’s license practice test;
- Driving history/MVR;
- Reprint confirmation;
- Submit an owner-operator report; and
- Manage emergency contacts.
TDOSHS encourages Tennesseans to use the online services to help protect the health and safety of both staff and customers. For services not available online through e-Services, customers may visit a self-service kiosk or a participating county clerk partner, or schedule an appointment for an in-person Driver Services Center visit.