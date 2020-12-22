Arizona DOT converts to cashless permitting system for commercial trucks

PHOENIX — Effective Jan. 21, 2021, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) ports of entry will convert to a fully cashless system. The change comes after ADOT successfully implemented a pilot program, preparing trucking companies that currently pay with cash to make the move to a cashless system.

According to a statement issued by ADOT, when commercial truckers purchase their permits for driving through Arizona online ahead of time or use a cashless method at the port of entry, they spend less time making payments and get on their way faster. The move to end the acceptance of cash and checks at ports of entry also supports recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to curb the spread of COVID-19 through the exchange of currency.

ADOT’s truck-permitting systems, ePro and Transport, have cashless features that are used by nearly 80% of truckers. To help trucks move through the ports more efficiently, ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division used the pilot-program period to convince the remaining 20% to pay for permits online using Apple Pay, Android Pay or a credit card.

“We have been getting a feel from the trucking industry on how much they would support this change, and the feedback has been positive,” said Lt. Jason Sloan, team lead for implementing the change. “This improvement will help eliminate waste and maximize resources available at ports of entry to process commercial traffic faster.”

The move also allows more officers to be available for enforcement duties instead of having one or more of them make a long drive from a remote port of entry to a financial institution to deposit the cash and checks collected.

ADOT is also working to develop a new commercial permitting system that will support the move to cashless and touchless that is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.