TCA extends hand of support for Duffy’s nomination

The reactions to the nomination of Sean Duffy to head the Department of Transportation, a move made by President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, are still trickling in.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) offered its congratulations on Thursday afternoon.

TCA’s statement noted that Duffy “earned praise for helping pass legislation funding a bridge connecting Wisconsin and Minnesota during his time in the House of Representatives.”

“We look forward to working closely with Secretary Duffy and the Department of Transportation to advance policies that ensure our nation’s highways’ continued safety and efficiency,” the TCA stated in their release on Thursday.

TCA also promised to be “steadfast in our commitment to fostering productive discussions on critical issues, including implementing and advancing safety technologies such as automatic emergency braking systems, hair testing as an accepted method for drug testing within the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, and enhancements to driver training programs. These initiatives are not only important but also ensure the safety and professional development of the trucking industry’s workforce, a testament to our respect for their role.”

“We are eager to collaborate with Secretary Duffy and his team to address these and other priorities that impact the truckload community and the broader transportation sector,” the release stated. “Together, we aim to strengthen the industry’s role as the backbone of America’s economy.”