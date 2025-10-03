TCA president Jim Ward announces retirement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is announcing the retirement of its president, Jim Ward.

“This decision has been in the works for some time, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” Ward said. “TCA is strong, its future is bright, and I look forward to watching the Association continue to grow and flourish in the years ahead.”

Following a highly successful tenure leading the organization, Ward’s retirement is the culmination of a thoughtful succession process and a distinguished career of service to the trucking industry, according to TCA.

Jim Ward

According to a TCA press release, since becoming president in 2022, Ward has played a pivotal role in strengthening the Association’s influence, expanding its programs and deepening its engagement with members. His leadership has helped position TCA as a respected and united voice for the truckload sector across North America.

“Jim’s leadership has had a lasting impact on TCA and the entire truckload industry,” said Karen Smerchek, TCA chairman and president of Veriha Trucking. “This transition reflects the next step in a carefully considered succession plan, and we are deeply grateful for the stability and strength Jim has brought to the Association.”

Search for a Successor

In preparation for this transition, TCA has established a search committee tasked with identifying Ward’s successor. The committee is committed to selecting a leader who will carry forward TCA’s mission and values, while advancing growth, strengthening relationships in Washington and embracing innovation and technology.

The search process is currently underway. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit resumes and cover letters to [email protected]. Click here for job description and additional information.