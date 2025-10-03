ACT: Preliminary Class 8 net trailer orders down in September

COLUMBUS, Ind. — September preliminary North America Class 8 net orders of 20.8k units declined 44% y/y, according to ACT Research.
“On a seasonally adjusted basis, Class 8 orders totaled 18,800 units, a 225k SAAR. On a 6-and 12-month basis, orders continue to trend down, at 178k and 235k, respectively,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT “The longest for-hire downturn in history continues to weigh on tractor demand as freight rates continue to run below inflation levels. And even as more tariffs are imposed, the nation awaits a verdict on IEEPA tariffs in a case the Supreme Court will hear in early November. On top of tariffs, the industry awaits the announcement from the EPA on the future of low-NOx regulation. Quite the Q3 for the industry, and a challenging start to the opening of 2026 orderboards.”
Complete industry data for September, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-October.
Regarding medium duty, Vieth noted preliminary September NA Classes 5-7 orders fell 22% y/y to 15,500 units.
“Increased consumer pessimism, slowing services growth, and economic uncertainty continue to weigh on Classes 5-7 orders,” Vieth said. “On a seasonally adjusted basis, Classes 5-7 orders decreased 2.9% m/m to 14,400 units, a 173k SAAR. On a 6- and 12-month basis, orders continue to trend lower, at 174k and 182k, respectively.”