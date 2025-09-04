TheTrucker.com
ACT Research: August sees drop in preliminary Class 8 orders

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT Research: Preliminary Class 8 orders decline Y/Y in August.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — August preliminary North America Class 8 net orders of 13.2k units declined 19% y/y.

“A beleaguered for-hire market continues to weigh on Class 8 orders,” said Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst, ACT Research. “With elevated uncertainty, particularly around equipment costs, and soft activity in housing and broad freight demand outside of pre-tariff activity, this environment may persist.“

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT)

“Fleet margin pressure has not abated, with contract rates hardly budging and cost pressures ongoing,” Denoyer said. “Vocational demand has taken its knocks as well this year on a combination of regulatory uncertainty, tariffs, and elevated interest rates, though data centers remain an area of strong activity.”

Complete industry data for August, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-September.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

