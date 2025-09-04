FTR: Preliminary Class 8 orders down 14% compared to August 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In August, preliminary net orders for North American Class 8 trucks and tractors totaled 13,000 units, up 4% month-over-month, but down 14% year-over-year.

“The N.A. Class 8 truck and tractor market faces growing pressure from tariffs, near-record inventory, regulatory uncertainty and weak freight demand,” said Dan Moyer, senior analyst, FTR. “Tariff increases imposed on August 7 raised costs on vehicles, parts, and key inputs. A recent federal appeals court ruling casts doubt about the legality of country-specific ‘reciprocal’ tariffs, although those tariffs remain in place until at least Oct. 14, pending U.S. Supreme Court review. By contrast, Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper are unaffected by that court ruling and may soon expand to trucks, components, and semiconductors, adding further risk.”

Eighth Straight Month of Annual Decline

According to FTR, this marks the eighth straight month of annual decline. Orders were well below the August 10-year average of 23,135 units, reflecting continued fleet caution amid trade frictions, tariff volatility and broader economic uncertainty weighing on freight demand. Orders have totaled 251,997 units over the last 12 months.

Both vocational and on-highway segments posted modest m/m gains, though on-highway demand remains subdued as many carriers in long-haul markets prioritize asset utilization over fleet growth.

2025 Order Cycle

For the 2025 order cycle (September 2024-August 2025), cumulative orders fell 15% y/y, signaling headwinds for OEM production planning and supplier networks. Absent a rebound in freight fundamentals, fleet order activity is expected to remain muted as the 2026 order boards open this month, limiting near-term capacity additions and delaying freight rate recovery, according to FTR.

“Uncertainty over 2027 EPA NOx standards is already delaying some fleet purchases and softening near-term demand, while tariff pressures could further suppress 2026 order activity,” Moyer said. “Fleets are extending truck lifespans and incurring higher maintenance costs. Suppliers are squeezed by input inflation and uneven demand. Dealers are leaning on used equipment and service. And OEMs face profitability pressure, volatile schedules, and greater supply chain exposure. Until tariff and regulatory paths are clarified, the outlook will remain unsettled.”