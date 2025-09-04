PrePass, RunBuggy partner to boost auto hauler performance

PHOENIX, Ariz. — PrePass is launching a new referral partnership with RunBuggy.

“RunBuggy is redefining how vehicles move through the automotive supply chain, and we’re thrilled to extend the power of PrePass to their fast-growing hauler network,” said Brennen Carson, CRO of PrePass. “Together, we’re combining their innovative technology with our trusted bypass and tolling solutions to help carriers cut costs, stay compliant, and deliver a safer, smoother experience for drivers.”

The collaboration will introduce RunBuggy’s network of auto haulers to PrePass solutions that help carriers improve efficiency, reduce operational costs and keep drivers moving, according to a company media release.

Saving Time for Carriers

“Through the partnership, RunBuggy will refer its hauler community to PrePass, giving carriers access to time-saving bypass technology, nationwide toll payment services and actionable data insights designed to enhance fleet performance and safety,” the release said.

According to the release, used by more than 800,000 commercial vehicles, PrePass integrates seamlessly with major telematics platforms to deliver weigh station bypass and toll management nationwide. Fleets using PrePass benefit from fewer inspection stops, improved fuel efficiency, stronger CSA and ISS safety scores, and reduced toll violations and disputes.

Simplifying Auto Transport

“RunBuggy’s mission has always been to simplify auto transport and empower haulers with technology that works for them”, said Nels Larsen, head of partner ecosystems, RunBuggy. “Our partnership with PrePass enhances that commitment by giving drivers access to the tools they need to operate more efficiently, maximize earnings, and deliver with confidence.”

This partnership combines RunBuggy’s streamlined vehicle transport platform with PrePass’ trusted expertise in bypass and tolling solutions, giving carriers the tools they need to move faster, safer, and more cost-effectively in a demanding logistics landscape, according to the release.